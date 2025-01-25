JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stake Raised by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,591,288.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,365 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.