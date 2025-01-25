JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.69), with a volume of 485605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.69).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3,375.00.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 5.64 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s payout ratio is -12,500.00%.

In other news, insider Mark Edwards bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,606.32). Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.

Key points:

Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.

Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.

Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.

Why invest in this trust

The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

