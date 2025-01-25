Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 798.15 ($9.97) and traded as low as GBX 766 ($9.56). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 766 ($9.56), with a volume of 323,892 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on KNOS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($17.67) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Kainos Group Stock Performance
Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 22.50 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kainos Group had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kainos Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,923.08%.
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
