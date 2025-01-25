Kelli Keough Sells 8,914 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

SOFI stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 337.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 554,866 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.