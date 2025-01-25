KeyCorp Forecasts Crocs’ FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens anticipates that the textile maker will earn $13.60 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CROX. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

CROX stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

