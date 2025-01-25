Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $151.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

KMB stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.