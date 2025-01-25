Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lessened by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 140,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.67 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average is $137.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $151.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

