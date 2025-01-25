Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.47 million, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shea bought 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,558.56. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.60. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

