Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 956.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

LRCX stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

