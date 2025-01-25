Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $26,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,844,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $25,955,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $23,001,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $97.50 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

