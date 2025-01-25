Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 226 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

