Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Diageo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 9.0% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $154.71.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.