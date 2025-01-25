Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 5,256 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

