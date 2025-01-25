Lantz Financial LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $301.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $239.86 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

