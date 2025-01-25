Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 171,366 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $10,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Polaris by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

