Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $356.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

