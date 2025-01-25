Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 532,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 519,661 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 68,511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 2.9 %

BNOV stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.