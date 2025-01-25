LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 90,573 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,797 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 261,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMAT stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

