LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 270,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,543 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 171,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 66.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.