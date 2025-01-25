LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 332.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $529.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.09. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

