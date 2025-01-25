LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JAAA opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

