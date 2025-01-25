LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,290 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

