Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of LTH opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $4,127,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,556.66. This represents a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,650. The trade was a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,596 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after purchasing an additional 356,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

