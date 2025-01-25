Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 609 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.52 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

