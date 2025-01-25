Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 881 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.
S&P Global Stock Performance
NYSE SPGI opened at $513.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
