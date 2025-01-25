Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 285 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Loar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Loar by 71.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 421,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loar by 36.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Loar by 871.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

LOAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

LOAR stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. Loar Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Loar news, Director Raja Bobbili sold 987,248 shares of Loar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $80,134,920.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,713,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,030,005.97. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 120,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $9,765,156.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,865,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,748,592.59. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock valued at $92,185,256 over the last three months.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

