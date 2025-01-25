Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 433.50 ($5.41), with a volume of 8328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.49).

Literacy Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £258.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.71 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 483.79.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.9% of net assets p.a.

