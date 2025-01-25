Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $496.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

