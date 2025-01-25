Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.75 Million

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Lombard Staked BTC token can currently be bought for $104,533.30 or 0.99941295 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lombard Staked BTC has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lombard Staked BTC has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $8.75 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104,453.04 or 0.99864559 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,893.34 or 0.99329447 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 17,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. The official website for Lombard Staked BTC is www.lombard.finance.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 17,810.03518359. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 104,626.50381185 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8,158,884.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

