London Security (LON:LSC) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,330 ($41.58) and last traded at GBX 3,330 ($41.58). 74 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,400 ($42.45).

London Security Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,380.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,649.19. The firm has a market cap of £416.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,818.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

