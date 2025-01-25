Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 74,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 177,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Read Our Latest Report on LYSDY
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 1.0 %
About Lynas Rare Earths
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.