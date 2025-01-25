Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 74,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 177,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LYSDY

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 1.0 %

About Lynas Rare Earths

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.