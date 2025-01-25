MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Susquehanna

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $651,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,413.80. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $93,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,625.67. This trade represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $927,278. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $42,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

