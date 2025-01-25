McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $157,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,870,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $285.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.