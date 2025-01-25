McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 47.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 602.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after acquiring an additional 687,933 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.89.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $1,202,379.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $289.38 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.12 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.20.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.