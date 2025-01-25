McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.83.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

