McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PSCH opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

