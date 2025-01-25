McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $10.19 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $263.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.47. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $199.09 and a one year high of $273.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

