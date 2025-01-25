McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $529.63 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.20 and its 200-day moving average is $493.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

