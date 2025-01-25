McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.63 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

