McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading Down 20.7% – What’s Next?

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Free Report) fell 20.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

McPhy Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

About McPhy Energy

McPhy Energy SA provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations, and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

Further Reading

