MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,811 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 238,585 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,510,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3,041.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $291.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

