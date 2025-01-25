Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as high as C$12.80. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.79, with a volume of 3,277 shares trading hands.
Melcor Developments Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.67. The firm has a market cap of C$391.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3613596 EPS for the current year.
Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Susan Keating sold 3,800 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$48,084.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,818 shares of company stock valued at $48,314. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Melcor Developments
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.