Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as high as C$12.80. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.79, with a volume of 3,277 shares trading hands.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.67. The firm has a market cap of C$391.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3613596 EPS for the current year.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Susan Keating sold 3,800 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$48,084.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,818 shares of company stock valued at $48,314. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

