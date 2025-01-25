MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.80 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

