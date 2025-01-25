Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,842 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,906,000 after purchasing an additional 341,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,242,000 after purchasing an additional 489,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.