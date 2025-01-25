Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.1% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.
RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
