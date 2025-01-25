Monte Financial Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 517,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,709,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCO stock opened at $489.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $503.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $462.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total transaction of $134,596.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,387,952.46. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,296. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,413. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.