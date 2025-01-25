Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 3.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

