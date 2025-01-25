Monte Financial Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,189.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.