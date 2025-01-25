Monte Financial Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,189.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $73.69.
About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
