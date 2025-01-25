Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $754,000 in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,852 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,366,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,780,000 after buying an additional 111,564 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after buying an additional 97,513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 910,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,253,000 after buying an additional 107,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 883,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,592 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

