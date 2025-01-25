Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 284 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.